Episode 70 of The Chuck Williams Show features a special guest…

Mimi Woodson is walking away from politics this month after 28 years on Columbus Council.

She opens up about her unlikely entry into the political arena on this week’s edition of The Chuck Williams Show.

Woodson, a native of Puerto Rico, was the first Hispanic person elected to public office in the state of Georgia in 1994.

During the interview, she opens up about the people she has served with and being the caregiver for her month during a battle with Alzheimer’s.

