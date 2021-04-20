Ep. 9: Jonathan Shuskey talks Army, golf, and retirement with Chuck Williams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – From the U.S. Army to multiple combat tours in Afghanistan to retirement to college golf. This episode of the Chuck Williams Show visits with Staff Sergeant Jonathan Shuskey to talk about war and golf.

Shuskey’s story is one that will make you think about service and what you do with your life when that service ends.

Shuskey reported for Basic Training at Fort Benning on September 4th, 2001 a week before 9/11.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.