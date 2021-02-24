The Chuck Williams Show debuts with first guest Jerald Mitchell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3’s Chuck Williams debuted his new podcast, The Chuck Williams Show, with guest Jerald Mitchell, president and CEO of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Mitchell shares insight into Columbus business growth today and how he’s working to grow the city in the future. Highlights include the potential impact of the Dragonfly Trail, strategies for attracting new businesses to Columbus, and how to reframe manufacturing jobs to drive interest from young job seekers.

You’ll also learn who is Chuck’s favorite hip hop artist — sort of.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.