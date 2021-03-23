 

Ep. 5: Dick McMichael talks broadcasting and life with Chuck Williams

The Chuck Williams Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For over a generation, Dick McMichael was the face of Columbus news.

First at WRBL then at WTVM, McMichael spent more than a half century on air in his hometown of Columbus.

McMichael talks at length about his career, radio, local television and politics on this edition of the Chuck Williams Show.

At 90-years-old, McMichael is a living history book and he turns the pages of that history in this candid conversation between a couple of newsmen.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.

