COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3’s Chuck Williams had a wide-ranging interview with New York Times best-selling author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon.

Lemmon’s latest book, “Daughters of Kobani” was released last month. It is currently climbing the NYT best sellers list. The “Daughters of Kobani” is about an army of Kurdish women who fought ISIS in northern Syria.

Lemmon also wrote “Ashley’s War.”

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.