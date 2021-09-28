Ep. 28: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 28 of The Chuck Williams Show introduces listeners to Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has written the book on how to fight former President Donald Trump and the election conspiracy theories – “GOP 2.0” Duncan is not seeking re-election and is speaking out.

In this episode of The Chuck Williams Show, Duncan talks candidly about his party and its loyalty to the former president. A former college and professional baseball player, Duncan talks about his athletic career prepared him for this fight

