WRBL Operation Drug Take Back is open in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Today launches the Drug Take Back event with WRBL. The event is centered around giving our community members the chance to drop off their old, unused, or expired prescription medications for safe and secure disposal.

This time around, News 3 will be hosting three drive-through events to accept the drop-offs, with law enforcement officers on hand to provide security and safety.

The first event starts today at 11:30/10:30 a.m. CDT at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones join with the Alabama District Attorneys Association to sponsor the event.

The Drug Take Back today will run through to 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, so come on out and help us help you to dispose of your old prescriptions safely and securely.