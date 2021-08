WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) — President Biden will make remarks on the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Biden will also speak on the U.S. service members, Afghan victims killed and wounded tonight at 5 p.m. EST.

The president will be followed by the White House Press Secretary Psaki at 5:45 p.m. EST.

WRBL will livestream this event online.