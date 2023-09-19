COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’re looking to freshen up your fall flower bed, there’s a way to do it for a good cause.

Valley Rescue Mission is currently holding their annual Mum Fundraiser to benefit their homeless and drug addiction rehabilitation ministries.

Mums are low maintenance plants that add a splash of color to your garden. Pansies are also available for those with a green thumb.

The CEO of Valley Rescue Mission, Mike Gaymon, tells us how your purchases will help their programs.

“We have a women’s addiction program, a man’s addiction program. We have a homeless program for men and a homeless program for women and battered women with children. And then we also have program we call Family Services. So, you can come and get a voucher for furniture, a voucher for groceries, or a voucher for,” said Gaymon.

The mums and pansies are home grown by the men and women in their programs in Muscogee and Harris counties.

You can purchase the Mums and Pansies at the main Valley Rescue Mission office on 2nd Avenue Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and at their greenhouse Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They can also be purchased at the following locations in Muscogee and Harris Counties: including Midland Lodge, Pine Mountain, Hamilton Square, Gateway, Billy’s in Cataula.