COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held the organization’s annual kickoff campaign event on Tuesday at the Trade Center.

The organization set its 2023 community impact goal at $9 million. United Way’s kickoff follows the introduction of the revamped 2-1-1 call center, which was relocated from Atlanta to the Chattahoochee Valley area to more efficiently serve local residents.