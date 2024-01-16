COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees Tuesday night, conditions that can be potentially deadly for anyone outside for extended periods of time.

In preparation for Tuesday night’s extreme weather, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley have been providing transportation to designated warming shelters around the city.

Melissa Harris, team lead outreach specialist at United Way, says this is the first time the organization is providing transportation to beat the cold. This is a part of United Way’s new path program that started last October. The programs purpose is to help the less fortunate in the community find housing and other necessary resources.

“We’re going to be going out to the community and searching for homeless individuals to prevent any kind of tragedies happening due to the harsh weather, just to get them into a warm, safe shelter,” shared Harris.

United Way will be providing transportation to warming shelters on Wednesday until 5 p.m.

If you are in need of shelter or know someone who is in need of shelter, call 7065305569.