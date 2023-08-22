COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In an effort to address and find solutions for social ills like homelessness, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Home for Good team hosted partner agencies for their annual meeting.

Over 10,000 Georgians are homeless, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness,

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley says there is a 13% increase locally, with the national average between 15% to 25%.

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Vice President Pat Frey shared her thoughts at the meeting.

“We know that there are economic disparities. We know that there are educational access issues. We know that there are health access issues. And it’s not unique to our community. It’s the approach and how we come up with those creative solutions may be different, but these are issues and concerns that are facing every American.”

The afternoon meeting served as a conversation starter for partnering agencies to explore solutions to fight homelessness through Home for Good’s Continuum of Care program.

Housing providers, Emergency Shelters, and other partnering agencies participated in the program to offer different services to the community.

Program director for Midtown Recovery at New Horizons Behavioral Health Travis Strokes attended the discussion. He says he sees the need across the community on a daily basis and says collaboration is key to addressing these issues.

“You don’t know what other services that are offered. And once you get into a room like this where you can collaborate with everyone in the city and offer many services to help everyone, you can’t beat that.”

Some of the organizations that attended the meeting include, Georgia Housing Opportunities,, Housing Authority of Columbus and Mother Mary Mission in Phenix City.