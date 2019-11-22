About Project Roadblock

Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention PSA campaign. Sponsored by TVB, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Ad Council, Project Roadblock highlights the dangers of drinking and driving, subsequently motivating men 21-34 years old to stop driving ‘buzzed.’

Now in its 16th year, Project Roadblock has proven its ability to inspire change, create impact, and save lives. In fact, through continued support of Project Roadblock and in combination with other drinking and driving prevention efforts, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have decreased 25% from 14,409 in 2004 to 10,874 in 2017. In December 2017, over 280 people were involved in an alcohol-impaired driving fatality and 296 people were killed in traffic fatalities on New Year’s Day. With your help this upcoming December, the road to safety continues.