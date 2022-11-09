Public File Inquiries

WRBL’s EEO Reports contain information about the station’s hiring and recruitment.
Our public inspection files are available on the FCC website at:
WRBL: Station Programming: TV Station WRBL – FCC Public Inspection File
These documents are no longer available for inspection at the TV station.
If you are disabled and need help accessing our public file, please contact:
Joe McGuire, Vice President and General Manager
WRBL-TV / ERBL – TV
1350 13th Avenue
Columbus, GA 31901
Office 706-225-0679
Cell 404-550-8862