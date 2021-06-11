Ranger 3 captures Callaway Gardens in full bloom

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Ranger 3 soars above Callaway Garden’s iconic Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center.

The early Spring scenes above the Pine Mountain resort show Callaway Gardens in full, glorious bloom.

The Butterfly Center is North America’s largest glass-enclosed tropical conservatory. It is bursting not only with thousands of over fifty species of butterflies, but also an array of flowers and trees all arranged around an indoor water system that includes a cascading waterfall.

The Center opened in 1988. It is named in honor of Cecil B. Day, a philanthropist and founder of Days Inn. You can see artwork by Deen Day Sanders, Day’s wife, throughout the Center, which she donated.

The building has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.