Ranger 3 flies over the flooded Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 6, WRBL News 3’s Ranger 3 drone captured this footage of the Chattahoochee flooded over the Columbus Riverwalk.

Traveling north alone the river, you can see the Chattahoochee’s waters have climbed close to landmarks, including the Eagle & Phenix Mill and Synovus. Waveshaper Island, usually abuzz with activity on bright Spring days, is completely inundated.

Not to worry, though. The Riverwalk was designed to flood like this.

Traveling south, Ranger 3 looks west across Phenix City. We take a close look at the Phenix City Amphitheater, also designed to accommodate the Chattahoochee’s high waters after storms.