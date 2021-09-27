Domestic violence survivors join together in special event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Domestic violence survivors in Greenville came together Saturday, Sept. 26, for the 4th annual Pretty Scars into Stars event.

Sabrina Greenlee started the pretty scars into stars event four years ago.

“It’s very important that they just understand that they are beautiful, not only on the outside today but on the inside,” Greenlee said.

The goal for Saturday is to help these women, who have been through so much, remember their value.

Hubertine Silcutt was once a victim, now a survivor said, “Once you’re down you have no way, nowhere else to go but up, and that’s what I strive to do…”

The day was full of pampering.

“My hair was twisted the way I wanted it to be, they made me up, they made me feel good,” Silcutt said.

Then a dinner with motivational speakers.

Greenlee said, “It’s very unusual for women to take of themselves through trauma, self-care is like the last priority.”

For her, she has the same story as the women she’s helping.

“I myself was a victim of domestic violence, not only once but three times. My story, my testimony. I am totally blind, 17% of my body is totally burned, but I still get up every day to take my power back,” Greenlee said.

Adding, “It is very very important for you to take your power back. Yes you’ve been isolated, yes you’ve been controlled, but you are enough.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Greenlee says she plans to have more events throughout the month.

