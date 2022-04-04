COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL is pleased to announce Luella Rhodes as our 2022 Remarkable Women local winner.

Celebrating the remarkable women throughout our communities that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women is not just about a day, it’s about what these remarkable women do day-in and day-out. Luella L. Rhodes is one of those women.

Rhodes worked alongside one of the renowned OBGYN’s in 1985 in Columbus, Ga., as a physician assistant. Rhodes managed to provide holistic services to women who were battling substance abuse and mental health. Rhodes saw the need to help young women and teen mothers better themselves.

“I was fortunate enough to do my OBGYN internship here at Martin Army, the hospital here,” said Rhodes. “I met my supervising physician Dr. Thomas Malone and July 5th 1985 I entered his office and as a student, I become an employee and I’ve been in Columbus ever since. “

Through all of her heartfelt compassion, education, and expertise, Rhodes opened a center for women in 1989. Rhodes began writing grants for local, state and federal programs while partnering with healthcare providers who were also concerned about women’s health.

“Women’s health has always been a part of my goal, to ensure that all of my patients would get all of the information that they need to have well women’s health care at the center of their lives to take care of themselves.”

Rhodes told News 3 she just wanted to help those who were in need.

“I grew up in an era that, In a community that was helpful to each other. I think one of the things that we picked up out of that in my entire family was that we can always be a blessing and help someone.”

WRBL is proud to honor Rhodes and all of the Remarkable Women of the Chattahoochee Valley.