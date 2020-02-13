Remarkable Women: Columbus business owner says her dedication to charity and community is driven by God

As you may know, WRBL has asked people all over the Chattahoochee Valley to tell the stories of the women in their lives who inspired them. We received many nominees and now we’re sharing the stories of the four finalists in our area.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Carolyn Wilson has owned a small business, a hair salon in Columbus, Georgia, for over 20 years. While running the Ultimate Touch salon, Wilson not only built a successful business, she nurtured a family and a passion for helping the Columbus community.

Over the years, Wilson has donated to several worthy causes, including Meals on Wheels, Children’s Miracle Network, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Georgia Special Olympics, March of Dimes, and Relay for Life.

More recently, Wilson has turned to creating and running her own charity, the Fight Like a Girl campaign, which supports breast cancer awareness. While breast cancer charities are widely supported, for Wilson, the work is personal and meaningful in a few different ways.

“I have one child so whatever do, I do to make God proud and to make her proud,” said Wilson.

In addition to her family, Wilson’s work at Ultimate Touch has helped her grow a large network of friendships in the community. Through Fight Like a Girl, Wilson brings her humanitarian work into her own hands while fighting a disease that hits close to home.

Nearly 10 years ago, one of Wilson’s best friends and coworkers lost her battle with cancer, and from that point on, Wilson has fought against the disease that takes away mothers, daughters, and sisters month after month and year after year.

Now, Wilson uses her charity and strong community connections to raise awareness about breast cancer, its symptoms, and treatments. She encourages women and men to perform self-exams every month and stay on top of their health through monthly emails and organizes multiple fundraisers every year to raise money for local breast cancer organizations.

The largest event that Wilson is involved with is a charity gala that she hosts, and that has been held for the last several years. Every October, Wilson and her team of supporters gather donations with the help of nearly 500 members of the community, including some local leaders.

Even with the amount of work she does to help her fellow Columbus residents, Wilson says the work is just part of who she is.

“It just comes naturally. I am such a giving person that even this is flooring to me because I don’t do what I do for recognition,” said Wilson.

The funds gathered from the October gala are donated to the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition to help pay for the cancer treatments of various members of the Columbus community. Usually, they are able to raise around $2,000.

Aside from her humanitarian work, Wilson spends her time beautifying women and giving them the confidence to let their inner beauty shine.

“Everything that I do I try to make an impact on the community, not for me but to give back because I come from a family of 7 where my mom was a single parent,” said Wilson.

Wilson says that her fight to better her community only fuels her energy to keep going and giving back.