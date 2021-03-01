 

 

Remarkable Women: Columbus educator goes above and beyond for students

Remarkable Women
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Celebrating the remarkable women throughout our communities that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women is not just about a day – It’s about what these remarkable women do day-in and day-out  

Alexis Jones is one of those women.   

Jones is an ELA educator at Kendrick High School where she is the cheer coach and sponsor for a host of other clubs and organizations for the kids. 

She was nominated by Brittnay Holloway, who says Jones is the glue that holds the lives of many kids and some staff together; she goes above and beyond for her kids.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 45°

Tuesday

50° / 42°
Rain
Rain 100% 50° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 12% 64° 40°

Thursday

69° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 42°

Friday

65° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 65° 46°

Saturday

61° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 61° 36°

Sunday

64° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 64° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

54°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

53°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
52°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
49°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
48°

48°

6 AM
Showers
41%
48°

47°

7 AM
Rain
62%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
72%
46°

46°

9 AM
Rain
75%
46°

46°

10 AM
Rain
74%
46°

49°

11 AM
Rain
80%
49°

50°

12 PM
Rain
78%
50°

50°

1 PM
Rain
80%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
83%
50°

50°

3 PM
Rain
80%
50°

50°

4 PM
Rain
97%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories