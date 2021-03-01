Remarkable Women: Columbus educator goes above and beyond for students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Celebrating the remarkable women throughout our communities that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women is not just about a day – It’s about what these remarkable women do day-in and day-out

Alexis Jones is one of those women.

Jones is an ELA educator at Kendrick High School where she is the cheer coach and sponsor for a host of other clubs and organizations for the kids.

She was nominated by Brittnay Holloway, who says Jones is the glue that holds the lives of many kids and some staff together; she goes above and beyond for her kids.