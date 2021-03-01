Remarkable Women: Columbus social worker works to make a difference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Celebrating the remarkable women throughout our communities that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women is not just about a day – It’s about what these remarkable women do day-in and day-out

Mickina Brooks is one of those women.

Born and raised in Columbus, Brooks said she became a social worker after expressing a desire to help people.

“I was completely shocked when I checked my voicemail and hear the message, I heard the message,” said Brooks. “I’m not a very emotional person, but it did bring tears to my eyes – that someone thought enough of me to actually sit down and nominate me and to express how they felt about me to quote unquote the communities, so that someone else would know that my light is shining and that they felt I was doing a good job.”