Remarkable Women: Columbus woman founds the Wynnton Neighborhood Reunion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Celebrating the remarkable women throughout our communities that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women is not just about a day – It’s about what these remarkable women do day-in and day-out.

Gloria Thomas is one of those women.

She was nominated by Oscar Harmon, who says Thomas found her amazing, inner-strength within her church and in different community projects.

While taking care of her mom, her family, and others she saw the vision of sharing her flowers with those that she hadn’t seen in years.

This was her vision & purpose for founding and creating The Wynnton Neighborhood Reunion.