COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Celebrating the remarkable women throughout our communities that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women is not just about a day – It’s about what these remarkable women do day-in and day-out

Eva Aiken is one of those women.

Aiken was nominated by Helen Huling, who says Aiken helps veterans when they return home by providing meals for our heroes. She also supports them by attending their awards ceremonies.