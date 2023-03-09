TALBOTTON, Ga. (WRBL) — March is Women’s History Month. WRBL-TV is shinning a spot light on our locally nominated Remarkable Women Finalists.

Born and raised in Talbotton, Georgia, Linda Leonard is one of our finalists who is making a positive impact on the lives of those she has touched through her community, by believing in the golden rule.

Throughout the decades, Leonard and her family has owned and operated Leonard Funeral Home.

She now follows in the footsteps of her late father, Mr. Henry Leonard. Linda is making remarkable strides by leveling the playing field in her career, which is an industry, often dominated by men.