Remarkable Women: Lee County woman says education is key to serving her community

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Helping others is sometimes more of an instinct than a decision. For Deborah McCord of Lee County, being generous and giving selflessly back to her community has been a passion her whole life.

Beginning in her youth, McCord began serving the handicapped children of Lee County. For more than 20 years, she worked with children with disabilities at Lee County’s Loachapoka Elementary School.

While at Loachapoka, McCord helped to supply a fish pond and a greenhouse to give more learning opportunities to students.

Her family and friends say she’s a selfless and generous soul who believes that education is key.

“The school teacher in me will never die. Even though I am retired, I know i was able to make a difference in some of the kids’ lives,” McCord said.

McCord also serves as president and vice president for the Lee County Historical Society. Through her work on the board, she’s developed a program for Educational Field Trips, including historical demonstrator performances, and kept the museum and Pioneer Park, an 1846 trade center, open through several grants.

McCord’s love for music inspired her to form a dulcimer group that travels to nursing homes, hospitals, and organization events to bring entertainment to the public while educating the community on centuries-old music.

McCord’s passion for helping students succeed and humility regarding her work is just another part of what makes her so remarkable in Lee County.

“I am so humbled. The work I do is never mean to draw attention to myself. I love children.”

McCord’s passion doesn’t stop at events or schools, her service work has taken root in many local projects and organizations.

After Syrup Soppin’ left the community, McCord got to work alongside Lee County High School to organize and create a Rosenwald African-American School in Loachapoka. Through it all, McCord says she is inspired by her strong faith and the blessings she’s received throughout her life.

“I do want to say that I don’t want to point the way to myself again. The Lord has blessed me and allowed me to work with these students and that is the most important part,” McCord said.

Never having kids on her own, she has “adopted” all of her students in Lee County and continues to serve and love her school children.