Remarkable Women: Local woman believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty

Repairing homes and mending hearts is just one of the many ways, volunteer Sam Shehane, paints an example of service in the Columbus community.

After the shelter she was working at was flooded, Shehane invested her own money into opening another shelter to continue helping those in need.

Shehane takes her work helping the abused and those in need further than just providing shelter. Through her work in several crisis centers and charity organizations, Shehane helps domestic violence victims mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, and even find jobs.

“It’s more than just mentally, emotional, and spiritually. It’s helping them find themselves and their inner strength,” Shehane said.

Over a decade, Shehane has committed herself to serving others. Her passion is to motivate and inspire others to have a love for serving and the needs of their community. But to Shehane, service is deeper than the eyes can see.

Along with her work at women’s shelters, Shehane works with Habitat for Humanity and is also an active member of the Muscogee County PTA. Whether it’s planning events, helping with holiday gift-wrapping, or hosting parties for local students, Shehane works to improve her community for everyone.

Shehane also works with low-income residents of Columbus ot help them find new homes, sometimes even helping to build them herself.

“I see the pay it forward aspect. I see the good feelings that it gives to others especially the youth,” Shehane said.

Strength to think beyond oneself. The mother of three believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty.

“If we can have the worlds in poverty we can have the world to do other things that are needed so it was from dad that I adjusted that statement to the different things that I do,” Shehane said.

Shehane’s strong work ethic and commuinty focus help her continue to bring kindness and positivity to those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley.