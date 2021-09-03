Remembering 9/11

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
Top Stories
Historic site where FDR rehabilitated critically need donations to restore and preserve pools
Miracle Riders ride cross country to raise money for CSU nursing students
Is Alabama experiencing a COVID-19 plateau? Alabama Hospital Association weighs in
Video
Afghanistan’s last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Newsfeed Now
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Battle tested Hawks ready for region opener
Video
Top Stories
Two cousins, one special night on the gridiron
Oscar De La Hoya announces he has COVID, won’t participate in upcoming fight
Joe Rogan says he tested negative for COVID-19, days after announcing positive diagnosis
Naomi Osaka considers ‘break’ from tennis during tearful announcement after US Open loss
Community
Pack the KIA
Community News
Juneteenth
Valedictorian Class of 2021
Black History Month
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
Auburn families to receive mailed notices of nearby sex offenders
Top Stories
Residents at Columbus assisted living facility struggling with cellphone service
Local nurse featured in Epilepsy Foundation Magazine for excellence
Video
LaGrange Police Department prepares for annual Citizens Police Academy
Video
Opelika Dad: COVID and misinformation kills, urges vaccines in late son’s honor
Video
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Tackle Hunger Campaign
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Morning Mug Giveaway
ZELMO’S BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Remembering 9/11
20 years later, 9/11 has brought a huge impact on the way flight attendants defend passengers, flight deck
Video
2 more 9/11 World Trade Center victims identified nearly 20 years later
Mike Piazza looks back on post-9/11 home run
Video
Reflecting on 9/11: How the attack upped safety at nuclear power plants throughout Carolinas
Video
Iconic images document enormity of 9/11 attacks
Gallery
September 11, 2001, Interactive Timeline
More Remembering 9/11 Headlines
World Trade Center Sphere symbolizes peace and strength
Video
NYPD Officer Moira Smith remembered 20 years later by the men whose lives she saved on 9/11
Agents of change: Students and a father who survived 9/11 share their stories
Video
A CEO took his son to school on 9/11; the decision saved his life
Video
Brothers begin life of service, honor late father after 9/11 death
Video
‘Like working in a field of razorblades’: Firefighter Brenda Berkman recalls responding to 9/11 terror attacks
Video
9/11 firefighter's mom tells story of losing two children 3 decades apart
Video
Chesapeake firefighter and NYC native remembers her personal call to duty on 9/11
Video
‘Most helpless feeling.’ Charlotte woman who lived yards away from Twin Towers reflects 20 years later
Video
Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Tropical Storm Mindy will be swept away from our region by a drier air mass
Video
Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lift moisture north and keep showers and storms in the forecast.
Tropical Gulf moisture is short-lived, with a great kick-off for the Friday forecast
Video
Another round of showers and storms expected today
Video
Tropics will add moisture back but two fronts late-week bring back the sunshine
Video
Isolated showers and storms possible today; Tracking a mid-week cold front.
Video
Humid conditions return along with a few showers and storms
Video
Several cool mornings ahead before humidity returns next week
Video
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Taste of fall with drier, less humid air
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Watch Live
Is Alabama experiencing a COVID-19 plateau? Alabama Hospital Association weighs in
Video
D.A. Mark Jones indicted for alleged criminal conduct in office; faces suspension
Video
Albany man and woman sentenced in trafficking of a minor
Missing Georgia woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend
Don't Miss
Historic site where FDR rehabilitated critically need donations to restore and preserve pools
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Jessica Esparza
Video
Miracle Riders ride cross country to raise money for CSU nursing students
Is Alabama experiencing a COVID-19 plateau? Alabama Hospital Association weighs in
Video
FBI searching for violent suspect who may be in South Carolina
VIDEO: California border agents rescue man caught in riptide near border wall
Video
Afghanistan’s last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover
Trending Stories
Watch Live
Is Alabama experiencing a COVID-19 plateau? Alabama Hospital Association weighs in
Video
D.A. Mark Jones indicted for alleged criminal conduct in office; faces suspension
Video
Albany man and woman sentenced in trafficking of a minor
Missing Georgia woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Watch Live
Is Alabama experiencing a COVID-19 plateau? Alabama Hospital Association weighs in
Video
D.A. Mark Jones indicted for alleged criminal conduct in office; faces suspension
Video
Albany man and woman sentenced in trafficking of a minor
Missing Georgia woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend