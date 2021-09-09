20th Anniversary of 9/11 – Never Forget: remembrance ceremony held by Musogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Saturday will mark 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001. Today, the Muscogee County School District held a remembrance ceremony centered on a day Americans will never forget.

After 20 years, the community paused to honor and remember all those that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Members of the Muscogee County School District, first responders, military officials, and members of the community gathered today in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The acts of terrorism changed the landscape of our country and called many to serve. Command Sergeant Major Retired Judson Gee, served in three different regions during the global war on terrorism.

Gee reflected on his feelings from Sept. 11, 2001, and said, “It was a feeling of disbelief, shock initially, and then it was a call to arms. It was truly the catalyst of a war of 20 years.”

Almost 3,000 people lost their lives that day making it the largest foreign attack on American soil in history. Gee encourages people across the nation to keep talking about and reflecting on the tragic life-changing day. He believes it is the responsibility of those who lived through that day to help educate younger generations.

Gee said, “continue to tell the story, be open, be honest, about what you felt that day or how you felt that day, or how it impacted your life. That tragic event, helped some young people make the decision to serve… and it’s up to us as the older generation to never allow our nation to forget that day, whether they were born or not.”

The attacks happened before current Muscogee County K-12 students were born but school officials are doing everything they can to educate and inform students about the sacrifice so many men and women made.

Piper McKinnon is the Social Studies Content Specialist for the Muscogee County School District and is responsible for overseeing all Social Studies curriculum for grades K-12.

McKinnon reflects on Sept. 11, 2001, and said, “It was a horrible tragedy, and nearly 3,000 people lost their lives… it also showed the strength and resilience of our country. She said it is our responsibility as Americans to not let people forget.

Even though students don’t remember that day it can be used to educate them on our freedoms as Americans.

McKinnon encourages families to talk never stop talking about Sept. 11, 2001. McKinnon said, “have conversations, we can’t stop talking about what it means to leave in a country that is America.”

“I would really hope that our students today would understand and appreciate the freedoms that they have and not take them for granted, because we all take them for granted sometimes and we need to stop and remember that we have freedoms, because people were willing to run up those stairs, to run into dangerous situations to die.”

All 2,983 names of those who lost their lives are engraved around the pools at The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, in New York City.