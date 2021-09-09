Athens man makes 9/11 tribute in with his yard

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens man has taken a personal approach to honor those we lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack 20 years ago.

Aaron Wickham made a piece of art out of his front yard as a 9/11 tribute.

He included the Statue of Liberty, the Twin Towers, rescue workers, and other commemorative symbols.

“The first responders, our military that go out and fight against terrorism every day, puts themselves on the front line, The 343 firemen that lost their lives, that went in and did not come back,” said Wickham. “I pay my respects to every single person who was affected by this and still is affected by this.”