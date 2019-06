June 6th is the anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, popularly known as D-Day. To honor our veterans and the Greatest Generation, WRBL brings you “Remembering D-Day,” a limited series that covers the National Infantry Museum, World War II history, and some of the technological advancements that came from the war. Our anchors, Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins had the opportunity to speak with subject experts and local veterans to bring you our latest Digital Exclusive.