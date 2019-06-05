Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History

Across the Fields of History is the first episode in WRBL.com’s second Digital Exclusive series “Remembering D-Day,” which was made to honor our veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Allies during World War II.

Anchor Phil Scoggins is joined by Greg Camp from the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center to take viewers on a tour through the history of the museum and a walk through the grounds.

The 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy is June 6th, and we bring you this special look into military history through our latest Digital Exclusive.