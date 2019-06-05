Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History

Remembering D-Day

Across the Fields of History is the first episode in WRBL.com’s second Digital Exclusive series “Remembering D-Day,” which was made to honor our veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Allies during World War II.

Anchor Phil Scoggins is joined by Greg Camp from the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center to take viewers on a tour through the history of the museum and a walk through the grounds.

The 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy is June 6th, and we bring you this special look into military history through our latest Digital Exclusive.

June 6th is the anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, popularly known as D-Day. To honor our veterans and the Greatest Generation, WRBL brings you “Remembering D-Day,” a limited series that covers the National Infantry Museum, World War II history, and some of the technological advancements that came from the war. Our anchors, Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins had the opportunity to speak with subject experts and local veterans to bring you our latest Digital Exclusive.