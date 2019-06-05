Remembering D-Day: Forged in Fire

Forged in Fire is the second episode in WRBL.com’s second Digital Exclusive series “Remembering D-Day,” which was made to honor our veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Allies during World War II.

Anchor Phil Scoggins is joined by World War II veteran Charles Maupin and Columbus local, a soldier who served his country at Normandy.

The 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy is June 6th, and we bring you this special look into military history through our latest Digital Exclusive.