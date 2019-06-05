Remembering D-Day: Pieces of History

Pieces of History is the sixth episode in WRBL.com’s second Digital Exclusive series “Remembering D-Day,” which was made to honor our veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Allies during World War II.

Anchor Teresa Whitaker is joined by the U.S. Army Armor and Cavalry Museum curator Rob Cogan to talk about the a unique salvage from World War II, a tank that sank off the coast of France and contained artifacts from the daily life of soldiers during the war.

The 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy is June 6th, and we bring you this special look into military history through our latest Digital Exclusive.