Remembering D-Day: The Man Who Won the War

The Man Who Won the War is the third episode in WRBL.com’s second Digital Exclusive series “Remembering D-Day,” which was made to honor our veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Allies during World War II.

Anchor Teresa Whitaker is joined by Columbus State University’s Dr. Dan Crosswell, the Col. Richard R. Hallock Distinguished University Chair in Military History. Dr. Crosswell gives us a unique look at the efforts and leadership that helped the Allies win the war, and focuses on General George Marshall.

The 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy is June 6th, and we bring you this special look into military history through our latest Digital Exclusive.