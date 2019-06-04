Remembering D-Day: The NIM Remembers D-Day

Remembering D-Day

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The NIM Remembers D-Day is the fifth episode in WRBL.com’s second Digital Exclusive series “Remembering D-Day,” which was made to honor our veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Allies during World War II.

Anchor Phil Scoggins takes a close look at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center’s D-Day display, part of the “Last 100 Yards” exhibit showing the history of soldiers in the United States and abroad. Phil is joined by Museum Director Scott A.D. Daubert as they take a tour through history and the museum to celebrate the legacy of our soldiers during World War II.

The 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy is June 6th, and we bring you this special look into military history through our latest Digital Exclusive.

June 6th is the anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, popularly known as D-Day. To honor our veterans and the Greatest Generation, WRBL brings you “Remembering D-Day,” a limited series that covers the National Infantry Museum, World War II history, and some of the technological advancements that came from the war. Our anchors, Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins had the opportunity to speak with subject experts and local veterans to bring you our latest Digital Exclusive.