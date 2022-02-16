Best 8-inch subwoofer

Instead of one large subwoofer, many audiophiles recommend using two small units to achieve a more balanced sound.

Which 8-inch subwoofers are best?

For people who love heavy bass, sometimes regular speakers just don’t cut it. Instead, music lovers look for subwoofers because they deliver powerful and deep bass tones that otherwise can only be found at a concert.

Whether you need 8-inch subwoofers for your home theater or your car, choosing a bass-heavy speaker setup can be challenging without the right information. Polk Audio PSW111 8-Inch Powered Subwoofer is the recommended pick because it’s compact and delivers powerful bass alongside crystal clear sound.

What to know before you buy an 8-inch subwoofer

How subwoofers work

When you listen to music, you’re actually interpreting audio frequencies with your ears. Unlike regular speakers — which produce a wide range of frequencies — subwoofers work by focusing on the lowest frequencies, which is where bass lies.

Active vs. passive

If you’re upgrading your home audio system to include subwoofers, you’ll need to choose between two types of speakers: active and passive. Passive subwoofers need an external amplifier or some other power source to work. Active subwoofers, otherwise known as powered subwoofers, are self-contained speakers that usually have their own built-in amplifiers.

Active subwoofers are more convenient and easier to set up, but they aren’t as customizable as passive speakers. When purchased alone, active subwoofers are typically more expensive, but passive speakers require additional components that could lead to a higher cost in the long run.

Home vs. car

Car speakers are usually small and incapable of producing rich bass tones, so many people install subwoofers in their vehicles. As with home audio setups, shoppers interested in upgrading their vehicle’s sound system need to choose between active and passive subwoofers.

Car subwoofers are generally more affordable than home speakers, but expect to pay for installation and additional components such as enclosures and amplifiers. Some manufacturers also sell bass packages so you can buy all the components at once. Additionally, you might want to invest in a subwoofer that matches the look of your car’s interior so it doesn’t affect resale value.

What to look for in a quality 8-inch subwoofer

Wattage

Most 8-inch subwoofers have a wattage rating of 50-1,200 watts. Generally, the higher the wattage, the more powerful the subwoofer. If the subwoofer has a high wattage, not only will it be louder, but it will be powerful enough to produce richer and more complex bass tones.

Enclosure

The enclosure is the part that holds the subwoofer and keeps it stable. It can also have a significant impact on the overall sound quality. Some subwoofers are sold with an accompanying enclosure, while others require an additional purchase.

Sealed enclosures: The most common type, sealed enclosures resemble simple closed boxes with the round subwoofer positioned in the middle. They produce clean audio but tend to underperform at excessively high volumes.

The most common type, sealed enclosures resemble simple closed boxes with the round subwoofer positioned in the middle. They produce clean audio but tend to underperform at excessively high volumes. Ported enclosures: Although they look similar to sealed enclosures at first glance, ported enclosures usually have a vent somewhere on the box. Ported enclosures can deliver extremely powerful bass at loud volumes, but they lack the clarity of sealed enclosures.

Although they look similar to sealed enclosures at first glance, ported enclosures usually have a vent somewhere on the box. Ported enclosures can deliver extremely powerful bass at loud volumes, but they lack the clarity of sealed enclosures. Bandpass enclosures: They aren’t as common as the other two types, but bandpass enclosures can deliver exceptionally powerful, clean and complex bass tones. They’re usually bigger than other enclosure types and combine design elements of both. The problem with bandpass enclosures is that they aren’t useful for music with a wide frequency range.

How much you can expect to spend on an 8-inch subwoofer

Although they aren’t as expensive as larger subwoofers, the cost of an 8-inch subwoofer can still vary quite a bit depending on its construction. Expect to pay around $100-$400 for a powered home subwoofer, and $50-$200 for a vehicle setup.

8-inch subwoofer FAQ

Are 8-inch subwoofers as good as 10-inch subwoofers?

A. The diameter, or driver size, of a subwoofer is measured in inches. A subwoofer with a higher driver size often sounds better, but other factors such as enclosure, wattage and construction are almost just as important.

How should I position my subwoofer?

A. The perfect positioning of a subwoofer depends on the space, so test a few areas before settling on a spot. Many people like to place their subwoofer in the corner of a room — just make sure that it’s at least 10 to 12 inches from the wall.

What’s the best 8-inch subwoofer to buy?

Top 8-inch subwoofer

Polk Audio PSW111 8-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: This 8-inch subwoofer is powered, compact and features a sleek design.

What you’ll love: This subwoofer is powered by a 150-watt amplifier but it only takes up about a single square foot of space. The unique and minimalist design blends seamlessly with most decor.

What you should consider: This subwoofer underperforms at excessively high volumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 8-inch subwoofer for the money

Yamaha NS-SW050 8-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: This affordable subwoofer is powered with a ported enclosure.

What you’ll love: Backed by a leading manufacturer of audio equipment, this 8-inch subwoofer delivers tight, clear and accurate bass tones, even at low volumes. The 50 watts of power are more than enough for most medium-sized rooms.

What you should consider: This subwoofer probably isn’t powerful enough for a large room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Boss Audio Systems 8-Inch Car Subwoofer

What you need to know: If you’re looking to upgrade your car’s sound system, this popular subwoofer is powerful and durable.

What you’ll love: This 8-inch car subwoofer is constructed from durable aluminum that resists corrosion. The unit boasts 1,000 watts of peak power, and many users report an easy installation process.

What you should consider: Despite its versatility, some people may prefer a subwoofer that delivers deeper, more impactful bass tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

