Which convertible high chair is best?

When making an exhaustive list of recommended baby gear, you might wonder what items are necessary and which one you can forego altogether. While a high chair is essential, you can opt for a convertible high chair that will last throughout all your baby and toddler feeding needs, saving space and money.

With a multitude of convertible high chairs on the market, you’re sure to find the perfect option for your family. However, if you’re looking for a durable convertible high chair packed with convenient features, the Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair is a popular choice.

What to know before you buy a convertible high chair

Types of high chairs

Stand-alone high chair : Standard high chairs are called stand-alone high chairs because they don’t attach to chairs or countertops. They are plastic, wood, metal or a combination. When choosing a stand-alone high chair, be sure to check if it folds up for convenient storage. If a stand-alone high chair doesn’t fold up, it will take up a lot of space, even when not in use.

: Standard high chairs are called stand-alone high chairs because they don’t attach to chairs or countertops. They are plastic, wood, metal or a combination. When choosing a stand-alone high chair, be sure to check if it folds up for convenient storage. If a stand-alone high chair doesn’t fold up, it will take up a lot of space, even when not in use. Booster high chair : Many people who don’t have excess space opt for a booster high chair. Instead of sitting on the floor, a booster high chair is strapped onto a chair. These chairs make it easy to have your baby next to you while eating and don’t take up as much space. However, be sure you have an extra spot at your dining room table or a spare chair.

: Many people who don’t have excess space opt for a booster high chair. Instead of sitting on the floor, a booster high chair is strapped onto a chair. These chairs make it easy to have your baby next to you while eating and don’t take up as much space. However, be sure you have an extra spot at your dining room table or a spare chair. Portable high chair : A portable high chair comes in many different styles and is ideal for small apartments, traveling and eating out at a restaurant. Some clip onto a table or countertop while others strap onto a chair.

: A portable high chair comes in many different styles and is ideal for small apartments, traveling and eating out at a restaurant. Some clip onto a table or countertop while others strap onto a chair. Convertible high chair: A convertible high chair is generally a combination of a few types of high chairs. While the combination varies depending on the model, most convertible high chairs typically convert from a stand-alone high chair to a booster high chair. A few other configurations include a youth seat or a mini stand-alone high chair and a few can even accommodate two children at once.

Adjustability

Since children are all different shapes and sizes, some high chairs have adjustable areas.

Recline – A recline feature is vital if you plan to use the high chair with an infant since they cannot sit up straight.

– A recline feature is vital if you plan to use the high chair with an infant since they cannot sit up straight. Height – Without a height adjustment, some children can outgrow the seat’s height before they outgrow the weight limit.

– Without a height adjustment, some children can outgrow the seat’s height before they outgrow the weight limit. Footrest – Instead of one stand footrest option, look for a high chair with an adjustable footrest to suit your baby.

What to look for in a quality convertible high chair

Tray

The tray is one of the most underestimated parts of a high chair. For example, if the safety post is attached to the tray rather than the high chair seat, you won’t be able to place it in the dishwasher. You may also want to check if the tray features an easy one-handed removal.

Safety harness

Even though you’re not in a moving vehicle or stroller, a five-point safety harness is still the safest option. With a three-point harness, a child can easily wiggle out and fall to the floor.

Wheels

Wheels are convenient when moving the high chair from one location to another. However, be sure the wheels have a lock so your child can’t move the high chair independently.

How much you can expect to spend on a convertible high chair

Convertible high chair costs are determined by the brand, quality, and features. You can expect to spend $50-$250 on a convertible high chair.

Convertible high chair FAQ

Do convertible high chairs have an age or weight limit?

A. Yes, all high chairs have a recommended weight limit. However, each stage could have a different weight rating on a convertible high chair, so reading the manufacturer’s instructions for all seating configurations is vital.

Is there an expiration date for all convertible high chairs?

A. No. The majority of convertible high chairs do not have an expiration date. However, due to the breakdown of materials and constantly evolving safety standards, it’s best to evaluate a vintage or used car seat before using it.

What are the best convertible high chairs to buy?

Top convertible high chair

Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair

What you need to know: From a trusted brand, this convertible high chair is packed with extra features, making it a popular option.

What you’ll love: With six seating configurations accommodating infants, toddlers and youth, this is the only high chair you’ll ever need. It also has six height adjustments and three recline positions.

What you should consider: This chair is bulky, making it hard to fit in small areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top convertible high chair for the money

Evenflo 4-in-1 Eat and Grow Convertible High Chair

What you need to know: If you’re looking for affordable, simple and easy to use, this convertible high chair is the ideal choice and won’t take up a dining room chair.

What you’ll love: The four stages of use include a stand-alone infant high chair, a mini stand-alone high chair, a toddler chair without a tray and a playtime table. Also, the seat pad is machine washable.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that the tray can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ingenuity SmartClean Trio Elite 3-in-1 Convertible High Chair

What you need to know: This convertible high chair was designed to be entirely wipeable and washable.

What you’ll love: This high chair converts from a stand-alone high chair to a booster seat to a toddler chair. Plus, the booster seat and toddler chair are separate and you can use it with two children at once.

What you should consider: The tray is too easy to remove and could be pulled off if a baby is playing with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

