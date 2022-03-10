Which Sonos outdoor speakers are best?

Winter is still with us, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning for spring. If you dream of lazy days on the patio or having friends over for a barbeque, you’re going to need some entertainment.

Ideally, you want a system that can deliver high-quality sound to a large area. One of the best solutions for this is the Sonos Outdoor Set by Sonance. The system can connect up to six speakers and is wirelessly controlled.

What to know before you buy a Sonos outdoor speaker

Where the speaker will be placed

Chances are good that if you have been looking at outdoor speakers, you already have a spot for them in mind. But an important thing to consider is how sound travels. Your ideal location could create an echo, and that won’t be any good. Keep in mind the surroundings as well. If you want to place the speakers near a pool, they should be waterproof.

Connection method and control

Sonos outdoor speakers work best with the Wi-Fi-enabled Sonos amplifier. This allows you to stream all of your favorite content to wherever you placed your speakers. Remember, you’ll need a stable internet connection for uninterrupted music. The amplifier is also controlled over Wi-Fi through the Sonos app as the speakers typically don’t have power or volume buttons.

Installation

Finding a good spot to place your speakers is only half of the job. You would need to install them and that can be tricky. Your speakers must be connected to the Wi-Fi so your signal needs to be powerful. Otherwise, you must hardwire them to the router. Most people don’t know how to do this, but luckily there are professional installers that can help.

What to look for in a quality Sonos outdoor speaker

Weatherproof for all conditions

The most important aspect of your speakers is how they handle all sorts of weather conditions. They wouldn’t make for good speakers if they stopped working after the first rains. Luckily, all outdoor speakers made by Sonos can withstand humidity, water, salt spray, heat, UV rays and freezing temperatures.

Sound quality

The most important thing about outdoor speakers will be the sound quality. If you have many speakers throughout your outdoor area but the sound is inaudible or distorted, it won’t make for a great experience. There are more affordable outdoor speakers available, but Sonos uses some of the best technology to ensure that your music is crystal clear no matter where you are.

Concealable

Multiple speakers protruding from walls can create a party atmosphere, but sometimes you want to enjoy music in a discreet manner. For this, good-quality outdoor speakers that can be concealed in various ways will be perfect. Sonos has a wide range of speakers that can be fitted into wall tiles or the ceiling.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sonos outdoor speaker

The average price for a Sonos speaker depends on the model and the usage. The company’s outdoor speakers generally retail for $800-$1,500. Portable speakers for outdoor use retail for $200-$300.

Sonos outdoor speaker FAQ

Can you pair more than one speaker?

A. Yes, you can. Most Sonos speakers can connect to other devices to create a chain of speakers. The Sonos amp can connect to up to six different devices.

Does Sonos make other speakers?

A. Sonos outdoor speakers are only a small part of the product range. In addition to outdoor devices, the company also makes speakers for indoor use, soundbars for your TV, and several smaller travel audio devices.

What’s the best Sonos outdoor speaker to buy?

Top Sonos outdoor speaker

Sonos Outdoor Set by Sonance

What you need to know: This outdoor speaker set includes everything that you’ll need to get started entertaining on your patio or in your backyard.

What you’ll love: Developed specifically for use outdoors, this set includes two weatherproof speakers and the Sonos amp. The latter serves as the controller through which you can stream your music, control the settings like volume and equalizer, and pair it with compatible mobile devices. The speakers can be tilted to maximize their audio range, and can withstand most weather conditions.

What you should consider: The price tag of just over $1,000 could be a bit steep for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Top Sonos outdoor speaker for the money

Sonos Move

What you need to know: Outdoor speakers don’t need to be fixed in a position, which is why the Move is a great alternative for parties everywhere.

What you’ll love: The Move is a portable speaker that is recharged through the included wireless charging pad. The weatherproof design allows you to take it with you wherever you go, and the 11 hours of battery power is enough for any occasion. Music can be controlled through the Sonos app, Apple’s AirPlay 2 or your voice over a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection.

What you should consider: It is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but it doesn’t work with Apple’s Siri.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos and Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonos Weatherproof Outdoor Speakers

What you need to know: These powerful outdoor speakers are designed to withstand all kinds of weather, including sea spray and freezing temperatures.

What you’ll love: The weatherproof Outdoor speakers from Sonos form part of their classic audio offerings. The speakers each consist of one built-in subwoofer for bass tones and a tweeter for the high notes. They have a frequency response rate of 55Hz to 20KHz and can withstand temperatures from -13 degrees to 149 degrees. Each speaker can be pivoted almost 90 degrees, making it easy for you to angle it for the best sound quality.

What you should consider: The speakers can be used on their own, but Sonos recommends that you pair them with the amp.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.