Yoga socks provide warmth, comfort and an extra level of grip and stability. They are great for all types of yoga practice.

Which yoga socks are best?

Yoga is a whole-body practice that tones the body and relaxes the mind, but it can be challenging to relax if you’re constantly slipping around on your mat. Yoga socks with a grippy surface can provide more stability so you can focus on your practice and your breath without sliding your feet.

The best yoga socks offer the perfect balance of warmth and grip. If you are looking for a toeless yoga sock with excellent performance and comfort, the Toesox Women’s Bellarina Half Toe Grip is the top choice.

What to know before you buy yoga socks

Yoga socks can help you take your practice to the next level.

Material

Most yoga socks come in natural fibers such as cotton and bamboo. These are naturally breathable and keep your feet cool and dry during practice. Remember that natural materials tend to shrink in the dryer and also stretch with use.

If maintaining the size and shape of your socks is essential, look for yoga socks that consist of mostly natural fibers, mixed with a small percentage of spandex. This will help them keep their shape.

Thickness

Some yoga socks are thicker than others. If you want them for grip only, thinner socks will work well for you. However, if you’d also like to warm chilly feet during practice, a thick yoga sock keeps feet warmer and gives you extra grip, too. If warmth is a goal, close-toed socks are the best option.

Size

Some yoga socks are sold as one-size-fits-all, but if your feet are exceptionally large or unusually small, these might not work for you. Look for yoga socks that come in sizes based on shoe size.

What to look for in quality yoga socks

Money-back guarantee

It can be hard to know if your yoga socks will work until you use them. Look for socks that offer a money-back guarantee after a few practices.

Style

Toeless yoga socks are the most common, and there is a reason for this. In yoga practice, gripping with your toes is discouraged. If the grip on your socks helps you be more stable, gripping with your toes will be unnecessary.

Consider if you want your sock to be high-profile, low profile or with an opening across the top of the foot. This is largely a matter of comfort and what you prefer.

Grip

If the main reason you are buying yoga socks is to increase your grip on the mat, purchase socks that fulfill that promise. Look for socks with gripping material across the entire bottom of the foot, not just the ball and the heel.

How much you can expect to spend on yoga socks

Yoga socks are a relatively affordable addition to any yoga practice. Expect to spend $10-$20 for a high-quality pair.

Yoga socks FAQ

How do you wash yoga socks?

A. While many are machine-washable, putting them in the dryer and washing with harsh detergents can shorten their lives. Check the manufacturer’s care suggestions, but when you can, choose hand-washing in mild detergent. If you use a washing machine, turn your socks inside-out to protect the grippy material. Use gentle detergent, and tumble dry in a no-heat dryer or air dry.

To prolong the life of your yoga socks and maintain their grip, always remove them directly after practice. You should not wear yoga socks as regular socks; doing so can wear down the grippy material and make them less useful for yoga.

Do toeless socks work better than socks with closed toes?

A. Not necessarily. Both types help you with grip and standing postures. Some people prefer having their toes free during practice, while others are uncomfortable with the way toeless yoga socks feel.

How do you buy yoga socks with sizes?

A. If your yoga socks are not one-size-fits-all, choose the socks that closely match your shoe size. If you are between sizes, buy one size larger than you usually would.

What are the best yoga socks to buy?

Top yoga socks

Toesox Women’s Bellarina Half-Toe Grip

What you need to know: If you prefer a yoga sock styled like a ballet slipper, this is the one for you.

What you’ll love: This unisex yoga sock is made from 90% organic cotton and comes in 22 patterns and colors. It also features a grippy bottom for more stability in yoga poses.

What you should consider: The opening at the top of the sock can cause the socks to slip down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga socks for the money

Tucketts Allegro Toeless Non-slip Grip Socks

What you need to know: This open-toed yoga sock is ergonomically designed for a skid-free yoga practice.

What you’ll love: These socks are designed with extra grip where you need them most. The anti-bacterial bamboo material means they’re breathable and keep feet dry. They come with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: The toe holes are too small for large feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaiam Yoga Socks

What you need to know: These yoga socks come from a trusted brand in yoga and are one-size-fits-all, working best for vigorous yoga practices.

What you’ll love: Their thinner material works great in hot yoga classes. The level of grip is perfect without being too sticky. These socks are available in seven funky colors and patterns.

What you should consider: They tend to run small, but they stretch with use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

