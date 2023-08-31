BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Need to refresh your space? Shop the Anthropologie Labor Day sale

If there’s one store to keep your eye on for Labor Day sales this year, it’s Anthropologie. We’ve already highlighted some of the amazing Anthropologie home decor sales, but now the company is posting deep discounts on furniture too. You’re going to want to check them out if you’ve ever dreamed of giving your home a vintage-inspired, boho refresh.

These pieces are super high quality, as they’re made with sustainable materials. And here’s an extra tip: Anthropologie’s Labor Day sale already features up to 40% off furniture and home decor, but once you add a piece to your shopping basket, some of them discount even further. Shh, you didn’t hear it from us.

8 Anthropologie Labor Day sale furniture pieces we’re coveting

Boucle Bentwood Armchair

This slouchy, laid-back armchair is upholstered in textured boucle that will bring cozy warmth to any living room, office or reading nook. Its bentwood-style arms are made from natural white oak that complements any decor style, and their gentle slope is borrowed from Danish designs that will lend instant sophistication to your space.

Sanne Dining Table

The sleek wooden top of this dining table is a little bit misleading because it takes a peek underneath to see what really makes it shine: intricately carved legs that turn it into an instant statement piece. The result is a modern design that’s both functional and artistic.

Handcarved Lombok Buffet

This buffet, handcarved from tropical hardwood, is both a functional storage piece and an actual work of art. Its filigree-inspired carved cutouts are intricate and delicate, inviting shadows and light to play over their surface to give this piece new details depending on the light where you place it.

Audrey Nesting Coffee Table Set

Perfect for smaller living spaces, these nesting coffee tables are inspired by midcentury design that never goes out of style. Their tinted glass tops turn them into a fun, layered sculptural piece when the two tables are stacked together while pulling them apart creates more area for drinks, snacks and decor pieces.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Petite Henderson Bookshelf

Made from rough-hewn oak with exposed joints, this farmhouse-inspired shelf is simple and classic but still elevated and a bit eclectic. It’s perfect for displaying everything from classic novels to treasures collected from world travels.

Thomas Bina Round End Table

Designed by Thomas Bina exclusively for Anthropologie, this concrete and wooden end table is rustic and industrial yet still neutral enough to fit into any decor style, providing the perfect landing spot for drinks, lamps and books.

Velvet Rhys Bench

Both somewhere to sit and a beautiful statement piece, this velvet upholstered bench is inspired by Brazilian lounge furniture that blends nature and the indoors.

Rosalie Four-Poster Bed

Is there anything more luxurious than a four-poster bed? This one features a cloud-inspired headboard and intricately carved posters to create a charming and cozy place to drift off to sleep each night. Made from acacia wood and tropical hardwood, it will look just as at home in a charming farmhouse bedroom as it will in a cool boho loft.

