The best gifts for golf-loving dads

Father’s Day is around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to shop for a thoughtful gift to show appreciation to the father figures in your life. It can be challenging to come up with a good gift idea, but if you want to get something for someone who loves golf, we’ve got you covered.

Dads who love golf appreciate golf apparel, equipment, accessories, memorabilia and golf-themed knickknacks, making it easier to narrow it down and get them something they’ll genuinely love.

Shop this article: TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite 13-Piece Complete Golf Set, Ecco Men’s BIOM H4 Golf Shoes and Garmin Approach S62 Golf GPS Watch.

The best gift ideas for golf lovers

Equipment such as golf clubs can be pricey, but plenty of mid-range options are available. If the person you want to gift is a novice golfer, a complete club set is a fine gift idea, while more experienced players may prefer a high-end driver or putter.

A golf rangefinder or smartwatch is a helpful tool for players looking to improve their game. Other terrific gifts for golf lovers include shorts, shirts, pants and shoes. Accessories are always needed — you can gift someone a glove, a pair of shoes or a set of premium golf balls.

Best gifts for dads who golf

TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 Putter

Father’s Day Update: This putter is part of a line incorporating both modern and traditional design aspects and aesthetics, so dads of any age and predisposition toward putters can love it.

Sold by Scheels

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite 13-Piece Complete Golf Set

Any golfer ready to take their game to the next level can benefit from a quality golf club set like this one. It comes with a driver, three and five fairway woods, a four and five rescue hybrid, a pitching wedge, a sand wedge, a putter and a cart bag.

Sold by Carl’s Golf Land

Ecco Men’s BIOM H4 Golf Shoes

These golf shoes are made with durable cow leather and offer waterproof protection to keep your feet dry as you play. The ergonomic midsoles are designed to provide all-day comfort, and the Motion Grip outsoles offer superior stability and rotational support. They’re available in black, grey or white.

Sold by Golf Galaxy

Garmin Approach S62 Golf GPS Watch

A virtual caddie can give a golfer an edge over opponents, making this golf smartwatch an practical gift. The battery lasts up to 20 hours in GPS mode, and golfers can view every hazard on the map. Plus, players can get club suggestions based on several factors, including wind speed and direction.

Sold by Amazon

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder

Knowing the distance between your position and the flag is crucial in determining which club is best for your next shot. This rangefinder is equipped with six times magnification, and pin locking technology lets you lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. You can also get readings that account for elevation.

Sold by Amazon

Callaway Authentic Tour Glove

This glove is made with premium leather and is infused with Griptac for optimal grip. It has an adjustable closure for a secure fit, strategically placed perforations for increased air ventilation and a moisture-wicking cuff wrist to help golfers’ hands stay dry and comfortable. It’s available in standard and cadet styles.

Sold by Amazon

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

Experienced players who want balls that offer consistent flight will be pleased with these dozen pro-level golf balls. The high-gradient dual core facilitates lower long-game spin to help golfers get more distance on their shots, and the tetrahedral dimple design promotes high flight and speed.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Tech Golf Polo

Some golf clubs have a dress code for golfers, but every golfer should have at least a few high-quality polo shirts for playing. This shirt has a textured feel that makes it lightweight and breathable, a traditional three-button placket design and moisture-wicking properties to keep players dry and cool.

Sold by Amazon

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver

This driver is advance-engineered to deliver elite performance for golfers of all skill levels. It has a high MOI head and offers an excellent combination of distance and forgiveness. Players don’t need to worry too much about off-center hits, and the A.I.-designed speed frame provides superior stability during swings.

Sold by Callaway

Scheels Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 11 Putter

This putter is a good choice for novice or intermediate golfers who want to execute more reliable shots on the green. The optimized face helps players get more speed and straighter shots, even on off-center hits, and the precision-milled face increases friction for a softer feel upon contact.

Sold by Scheels

Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Irons

These high-end irons are made with industry-strength 450 steel and are designed for mid- to high-handicap golfers who want more consistent ball speed and consistency. Tungsten weighting in the club heads maximizes speed across the face, and the urethane microspheres are redesigned from older models to enhance sound and feel.

Sold by Callaway

Nike Air Hybrid 2 Stand Bag

This golf bag is made with high-quality fabrics and has a 14-way padded top for keeping your clubs secure and in place. It has an insulated food and beverage pocket, a strap-through design for quickly attaching it to carts, utility webbing for holding accessories and a water-resistant rain hood.

Sold by Golf Galaxy

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.