Which women’s winter hiking boots are best?

If you live anywhere outside of Florida, you likely will experience cooler winter temperatures. Just how cold you’ll be depends on your state’s winter, but most women can benefit from a solid pair of women’s winter hiking boots. Whether you need to stay warm while or just want some extra grip (and style) for icy sidewalks, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Danner Mountain 600 Waterproof Hiking Boots.

What to know before you buy a women’s winter hiking boots

Winter in your area

Just what you need depends on the elements you can expect. If you expect cold and slick terrain, all you need is grip and ankle support. On the other hand, should you slog through two feet of snow on your hikes, an ankle boot just won’t cut it. Likely you’ll want an insulated boot, but consumers in more temperate climates may want to opt for uninsulated hiking boots and control their warmth with various hiking socks.

How strong are your ankles?

It’s no secret that slick sidewalks and frozen ground aren’t particularly friendly to your ankles. If you’re prone to rolling your ankles, a higher boot may be in order. While most winter boots go to at least mid-ankle, you may want to consider something that fully covers your ankle, or higher, for comfort and safety.

Will these be strictly for the trail?

Gone are the days where hiking boots were strictly functional. While not all hiking boots are beautiful, and brands do prioritize function over fashion, you don’t have to pick one or the other. If you love to hike and want something casual, you don’t need two pairs of winter boots. If these are strictly for trail use, though, looks don’t need to be such a factor for you.

What to look for in quality women’s winter hiking boots

Weatherproofing and warmth

While not all winters are cold and wet, any place you need winter hiking boots likely gets cold. Consumers in areas like the Northeast or Midwest will want something weatherproof and warm, whereas desert climates that stay dry year-round may only require a layer of insulation. Remember, it’s much easier to add warmth to your boots than to remove them.

Good grip

You want a hiking boot with a fairly aggressive tread. Colder, harder ground doesn’t have the same give when you step, so you want to ensure your foot is secure each time you plant it. Look at the sole of the hiking boots you want and make sure it looks secure and aggressive. You want to feel confident when you hit the trail.

Coverage

While it’s hard to hike in calf-high boots, you want to make sure your boots are high enough should you need to trek through the snow. Cold and wet socks are more than just uncomfortable in the wintertime. They can be a hazard. Find a boot that strikes the right balance between being low enough that you can move well and high enough to keep your feet dry.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s winter hiking boots

Expect to pay anywhere from $125-$250 for a quality pair of women’s winter hiking boots.

Women’s winter hiking boots FAQ

Should I get insulated hiking boots?

A. If you live in a place where winter temperatures drop and don’t fluctuate, it’s likely that you want insulated hiking boots. If you live in a warmer winter climate or a climate that fluctuates, uninsulated hiking boots paired with warm hiking socks may be the better choice for you.

Should I order my normal size?

A. In a lot of cases, yes, order your normal size. If you live in colder climates where you need thicker socks, a half size up may be in order.

You should always check manufacturer sizing recommendations and reviews before purchasing. However, trying them on before committing to the purchase is the only way to ensure you buy the correct size. Remember, you still want a bit of wiggle room in the toe box.

What are the best women’s winter hiking boots to buy?

Top women’s winter hiking boots

Danner Mountain 600 Waterproof Hiking Boots

What you need to know: These boots are the perfect blend of style and function, keeping you warm from the coffee shop to the trail.

What you’ll love: Danner has perfected the simple, rugged silhouette that allows these boots to work casually as well as they do on the trail. These boots grip the ground exceptionally well and are waterproof.

What you should consider: These are shorter boots so that you won’t have much protection past your ankle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s winter hiking boots for the money

Kamik Women’s Snow Boot

What you need to know: These are probably the best boots from a stylistic standpoint, and the higher shaft height benefits those dealing with snow and puddles.

What you’ll love: For a winter hiking boot, these things look great. At just over half the Danner Mountain 600 Insulated Boots price, you get coverage and warmth good for moderate temperatures and conditions.

What you should consider: Some consumers found the soles weren’t as aggressive as they wished. Those who face harsher winters will likely find themselves wanting more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UGG Women’s Adirondack Boot III

What you need to know: You may know UGG as a fashion brand, but these boots go way beyond their good looks, keeping you warm and dry.

What you’ll love: With a wool and Sherpa lining, these boots look good and handle winter even better. Fully waterproof, UGG claims these boots will work down to -25 degrees.

What you should consider: You may need to size up a bit in these, especially if you plan to wear thicker socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

