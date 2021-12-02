Is your Christmas tree a fire hazard?: Piedmont Columbus Regional talks on different holiday safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Piedmont Columbus Regional partnered with the River Valley Regional Regional Commission (RVRC) and Safe Kids Columbus to drive towards their initiative of keeping the children of Columbus safe.
They work towards keeping kids safe, “at home, at play, and on the way.”
Piedmont Regional shared safety tips while Christmas trees are being put up across the Chattahoochee Valley.
- Purchase trees that are “flame/resistant/retardant,” consider swapping out old trees to ensure needles are not falling off.
- When picking the perfect location for your tree, keep in mind heat sources. Keep your tree away from all external heat sources.
- Use UL-listed Christmas lights, these are approved for indoor use. Indoor lights will have a silver tag with “UL” written in green. Outdoor Christmas lights will have the UL-listed tag in red, or silver with red lettering.
- Give your sockets a break! Do not plug in more than three light strands in a row.
- Turn off your Christmas tree lights when you are not in the room, like before going to sleep or when you leave your home for extended periods of time.
- If you have a live tree, do not light it on fire after the season is over. Try to dispose of the tree less than four weeks after putting it up. Consider recycling your tree.