Make note of The Toy Insider’s top 20 toys before October Amazon Prime Day

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching. If you want to get a great deal on some of the hottest gifts this year, Amazon’s October Prime Day is the time. It takes place next week from Oct. 10-11. But before Prime Day kicks off, take note of this list: The Toy Insider is predicting this year’s “Hot 20” toys that are expected to sell out everywhere.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

These are the toys everyone will be trying to find, so if you wait too long, you might be out of luck. Now’s the time if you want to score the trendiest gifts for 2023, and this list is a great place to start if you have kids.

Shop this article: Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Inside, Furby and Tamagotchi Uni

Act fast if you want these toys for the holidays

Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Inside

Bitzee is already making waves, with months to go until the holidays. This virtual pet toy has kids captivated, and it’s already flying off shelves. Each Bitzee has 15 pets your kids can care for, each with a unique mini game they can play, providing hours of fun.

Furby

Furby may have been all the rage in the ’90s, but it’s back. Virtual pets are huge this year, and Furby, with a makeover for the modern age, is one of the season’s most popular toys. This interactive pal moves, talks, sings and even responds to speech — it’s an instant BFF for your child.

Tamagotchi Uni

This isn’t the Tamagotchi of the ’90s. Tamagotchi Uni still allows your child to raise a unique creature by caring for it and playing with it, but Unis can also connect with one another, so kids can play together and exchange items. They can also link to the Tamaverse to meet other characters from around the world.

Mintid Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog

This interactive toy dog comes to life with a unique combination of lights, sounds and personality traits, which means that no two Dog-Es are ever the same. Dog-E is totally interactive. It uses its tail and other body language to tell you what it needs, and it also comes with an app that you can use to interact with it and care for it.

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Plush

Dance and sing along with Elmo Slide. Kids probably already know the song and dance from “Sesame Street,” and they will love to move and groove along with this plush Elmo, who can also lead them in fun games.

LOL Surprise Magic Flyers

LOL Surprise Magic Flyers feature three new LOL Tot characters with unique designs and wings that allow them to actually fly. They’re rechargeable and hand-guided, so you can help them take flight over and over again.

Lego Disney 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons

This LEGO set has 12 plates, picture frame elements and a bunch of tiles to create a full collection of Disney characters. It also includes a Mickey Mouse minifigure. Once completed, the set can be displayed as wall art featuring some of Disney’s icons from 100 years of classic films.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

In the latest Super Mario adventure for Nintendo Switch, you can play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy and other favorite characters to collect Wonder Flowers throughout the world.

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023

This is the year of Barbie, and her 2023 Dreamhouse features an open design, premium features and 75-plus storytelling pieces. Barbie can host the pool party of her dreams with her three-story spiral slide and then have her friends sleep over — the Dreamhouse has sleeping space for four Barbies. It’s also pet friendly with a doggy door (and included puppy figure).

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.