Washers & Dryers

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
404 dollar stores closed after massive rodent infestation
What’s Kik, the app tied to recent child porn arrests?
Video
8 in 10 admit reacting to headlines with bias before reading whole story
NATO chief: Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcasts
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
China 2022
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Here's when LeBron says he'll retire
Top Stories
Mich. coach throws punch after losing game
Auburn’s Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator
Kadale Jenkins becomes Jordan’s new head football coach
Video
Athletes of the Week: Smiths Station Boys Basketball
Video
Community
Patriot Challenge
Community News
Black History Month
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Calendar
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
The pain behind the purpose, “Love Like Lexi Project” raising suicide awareness and prevention
Video
Top Stories
Report: 2021 deadliest year for officers, vaccines as important as bulletproof vests
Video
Top Stories
Auburn Pharmacy dean resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment reported in student newspaper
Lee Co. Coroner confirms deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in Beauregard
Video
New garbage cans begin rolling out in Columbus
East Alabama’s Dr. Linda Farmer’s purpose was to serve, which she did until the end
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Sponsored Content: Wild Animal Wednesdays – If Animals Could Talk
Go Red for Women
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Sponsored Content: Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Cause For PAWS
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Washers & Dryers
Portable washing machines make small living spaces more manageable
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Sun gives way to clouds as temperatures rise and rain returns
Video
Seasonable Sunday, Then Really Warm Week Ahead With Showers At Times!
Video
Pleasant Sunday ahead of a spring-like pattern next week
Video
Sunny & Seasonable Weekend, But Clouds & Showers Return Next Week!
Video
Sunny and pleasant weekend; warmer and unsettled next week
Video
Increasing sunshine with cooler temperatures; big warm up arrives by the end of the weekend.
Video
Weather Aware: Tonight through early overnight a line of strong winds, tornado risk low
Video
Weather Aware: Calm and warm for most of the day, a line of storms will move in between 9 PM and 3 AM Friday.
We are tracking a strong storm system and readings remain warm ahead of this front
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Woman sentenced for fatally pushing man off bus
Video
Daughter of ex-'Housewives' star arrested in Arkansas
Video
404 dollar stores closed after massive rodent infestation
Early Sunday morning death marks 6th homicide of 2022 in Columbus
Body of missing Phenix City man found in Chattahoochee River to be sent for autopsy to determine cause of death
Don't Miss
404 dollar stores closed after massive rodent infestation
Sun gives way to clouds as temperatures rise and rain returns
Video
What’s Kik, the app tied to recent child porn arrests?
Video
8 in 10 admit reacting to headlines with bias before reading whole story
NATO chief: Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine
Massive explosion on far side of sun could have been catastrophic
Daughter of ex-'Housewives' star arrested in Arkansas
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Portable washing machines make small living spaces more manageable
More Washers & Dryers