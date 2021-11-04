Audio & Video

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
Top Stories
Student injured in fall at Smiths Station High School
Live updates from the courtroom: Public corruption trial of suspended DA Mark Jones starts this morning in Muscogee County Superior Court
Shots fired in Columbus, police say no injuries reported
Video
Sunny and seasonable to start the week
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Nathan Chen skating for redemption at Beijing Olympics; reflecting on impact of Simone Biles
Video
Top Stories
Lawsuit accuses Raiders DB Damon Arnette in 2020 hit-and-run crash
Gallery
News 3 PrepZone: Georgia High Schools
Video
Braves host parade in Downtown Atlanta following World Series victory
Video
Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Vikings football
Video
Community
St. Francis Emory Healthcare Medical Minute
Community News
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
Judge: Valley daughter not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s killing
Gallery
Top Stories
Student injured in fall at Smiths Station High School
Army veteran hosts giveaway for veterans in Columbus
Video
UPDATE: City of Columbus responds to concerns of bulk trash pick-up delays
Video
Prosecutors: Early literacy helps prevent crime; 70% of jailed adults cannot read at a 4th-grade level
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side
Holiday Heroes
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Morning Mug Giveaway
ZELMO’S BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Audio & Video
Marathon runner proposes to girlfriend during race
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Sunny and seasonable to start the week
Video
Gorgeous fall weather for the first half of the work week
Video
Lots of Sunshine and Above Average Temps To Start the Week!
Video
Flirting with frost but no go for now just sun & mild readings
Video
A Chilly Day for Saturday, But Warmer Sunday!
Video
Coastal storm exits as colder, clear skies invade
Video
Heavy rain stays south but clouds linger; warmer with more sun this weekend
Video
First Alert Forecast: Bypassed gulf storm, clouds, sun, and a chilly weekend
Video
Clouds and cooler temperatures move in, rain chances remain slim
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Judge: Valley daughter not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s killing
Gallery
Student injured in fall at Smiths Station High School
Shots fired in Columbus, police say no injuries reported
Video
Gov. Kemp: LaGrange, Ga. to house global headquarters of America’s oldest firearm manufacturer, Remington Firearms
Live updates from the courtroom: Public corruption trial of suspended DA Mark Jones starts this morning in Muscogee County Superior Court
Don't Miss
Could the alligator snapping turtle be added to the endangered species list?
Local Texas Roadhouse to pass out meal vouchers to veterans and active military
Judge: Valley daughter not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s killing
Gallery
Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office: telephone scammers attempting to collect crypto currency while posing as law enforcement
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Watchful Eye VI
State Farm stands by Rodgers, but cuts back on QB's ads
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Marathon runner proposes to girlfriend during race
More Audio & Video