HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Harris County School District announced it will provide free meals this summer for children ages 0-18.

According to the school district, many children get their only “complete and nutritious” meals through school, and during the summer, most students do not have access to such meals.

Additionally, the school system reports that children are more likely to be active during the summer months, increasing the need for nutritious meals.

The Harris County School District’s Seamless Summer Food Program (SSFP), a federally funded program, will provide free meals to children 18 and younger when National School Lunch and School Breakfast is not available. The SSFP is administered by the Harris County School District Nutrition Program.

From June 6, 2022, through June 30, 2022, free meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents can pick up free meals for their children each day or pick up meals each Monday for the entire week.

The food will be provided at Park Elementary, located at 13185 US-27 in Hamilton, Georgia, and Harris County Carver Middle School, located at 1000 Mobley Rd.