Gun expert speaking out about safety amid accidental shooting incident

In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The Mexican government sued U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors, including some of the biggest names in guns like Smith & Wesson Brands, on Aug. 4, 2021 in U.S. federal court in Boston, arguing that their commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As we previously reported, two children were shot accidently during target practice in Greenville County, one of them later dying in the hospital.

Now, one Upstate shooting range is sending out a message about gun safety.

It all happened last Sunday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they got the call in the afternoon around 1:30.

Deputies say two children were shot while an adult family member was target practicing.

The children, 4-year-old Jeremiah Groves Junior and his 7-year-old sister were rushed to the hospital.

The Greenville County coroner said the four-year-old, Jeremiah, later died on Thursday.

Chad Sommers, an expert on gun safety at SharpShooters Gun Range says this incident was easily preventable.

“If the children are old enough to understand where the gun is, that’s when you need to start teaching them about guns,” Sommers said.

Adding, “People a lot of times don’t remember that they’re responsible for that bullet from the time it exits the firearm to the time it comes to a complete stop.”

Saying whenever there is a gun present, to be vigilant about your surroundings.

“If you’re shooting on your own land, you need to know where your target is, what’s behind that target, if the bullet impacts a hard object and ricochets, the potential for where that bullet is going to end up at,” Sommers said.

Sommers says if you have a gun inside the house with young children there, “Keep it locked, keep the gun out of reach, out of sight, out of mind in a secure area, a fire safe, inside a gun safe.”

However, as they get older, it’s important they know the ins and outs of the gun.

“The proper age to teach your child about guns and have them start handling guns if you are a gun person is 100% on the parent and the kid,” Sommers said.

Sommers says it’s always a good idea to have a gun lock on the firearm if you aren’t using it.

Right now we don’t know the condition of the second child who was shot, but we’ll update you as we continue to learn more about this story on air and online.