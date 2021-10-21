Halloween safety trick-or-treat tips from NCMEC

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released Halloween safety tips for the spooky season.

One thing that should not cause a fright is children’s safety. In order for your little trick-or-treaters to stay safe, follow these tricks from the NCMEC.

Watch out for Ghouls: CHECK FIRST!

Before heading out on the quest for candy, have a route planned out. The NCMEC advises trick-or-treaters to to stay in familiar neighborhoods that are well-lit. It is also recommended to check the local sex-offender registry to decide which part of the neighborhood is safest to be.

Consider incorporating reflective tape to costumes and candy bags for extra visibility.

Double check any tricks disguised as treats, before eating any candy make sure there are no rips or tears that would cause scares. Look for any irregularities in wrappers and when in doubt, throw it out.

Don’t be the Only Pumpkin in the Patch: TAKE A FRIEND!

Never let your children enter a home without your supervision. Make sure to share these tips with any trick-or-treat veterans because all ages of children are vulnerable.

If applicable, make sure your children have a charged cellphone on their person in case of an emergency and consider downloading a locator app.

Creep it Real: TELL PEOPLE NO!

If someone tries to separate your group, tell them no. Go over how to say, ‘no’ with your children.

Come up with an emergency plan for your child if someone is trying to get them alone.

When a Boo-tiful Night Turns Spooky: TELL A TRUSTED ADULT!

If you are the only adult supervising a group of trick-or-treaters, ask for help. Ask another adult to help watch the group.

Download these tips here, and get more parent tips about preventing abduction at missingkids.org/education.