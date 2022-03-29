What are the best-selling Milk Makeup products at Sephora?

These days, sustainability and clean ingredients are at the forefront in the beauty industry. Milk Makeup has been committed to using high-quality, cruelty-free ingredients and reducing its impact on the environment since the brand’s founding in 2016.

Milk Makeup’s cosmetics and skincare products don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients and are never tested on animals. The brand’s line is 100% vegan and has earned Leaping Bunny Certification as a cruelty-free brand. Not only are the products free of ingredients that are potentially harmful to your health, but they don’t contain substances that might impact the environment, such as insoluble plastic microbeads or sunscreen chemicals that damage coral reefs, either.

From cleansers to mascaras, here are some of the brand’s most popular products at Sephora that can help take your skin care and makeup routine to the next level.

Most popular Milk Makeup products at Sephora

Most popular Milk Makeup skin care products

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Cleanser

This gentle facial cleanser features several vegan milks like fig milk and argan milk to remove dirt and impurities without drying out your skin. This makes it an effective cleanser for all skin types, including dry skin. It’s fragrance-free, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Sunshine Vitamin C + Squalane Face Oil

Packed with 96% natural ingredients, this quick-absorbing facial oil helps hydrate, brighten and firm your skin. It contains vitamin C, plant-derived squalane and sea buckthorn berry oil. The glass rollerball at the top allows for easy application.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydrating Oil Stick

Moisturize your face or body with this convenient, easy-to-use oil stick. It contains apricot, avocado, jojoba, calendula and orange peel oils to help relieve dryness and uneven texture. The stick packaging makes it extremely travel-friendly.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

For skin that needs a more intense dose of moisture, this rich cream moisturizer provides both hydration and antioxidant protection. It still feels lightweight and non-greasy on the skin and absorbs quickly. It’s a perfect match for normal, dry and sensitive skin.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular Milk Makeup complexion products

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Get your foundation to go on more smoothly and last all day with this natural gel primer. It’s oil- and silicone-free but has a clear finish on the skin that works for all skin tones. It helps keep your skin hydrated and has a lightweight texture that grabs onto your makeup to keep it in place.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick

For quick makeup application, you can’t beat this easy-to-use foundation stick. Thanks to the marshmallow root extract, it blends into and flexes with the skin without any creasing. It provides medium coverage and a natural finish, so it works well for most skin types.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 Foundation

If you don’t like the heavy feeling of a traditional foundation, you’ll definitely want to try this sheer, lightweight skin tint that helps moisturize and plump the skin. It provides light coverage and a dewy glow that’s flattering on your skin. Best of all, the packaging has a refillable cartridge to reduce plastic waste.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Sunshine Under-Eye Brightening Light Coverage Concealer

Look bright-eyed and wide awake with this lightweight under-eye concealer. It contains caffeine to reduce puffiness and features pea protein to provide blue light protection during screen time. Its radiant finish and light-reflecting powders illuminate your under-eye area.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray

Lock your face makeup in place for up to 12 hours with this alcohol-free, dual-phase setting spray. It forms a lightweight barrier over the skin to keep your foundation in place while providing a radiant finish that helps you look flawless all day. It can be used to prepare your skin before applying foundation as well.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular Milk Makeup cheek products

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Illuminating Liquid Highlighter

This versatile liquid highlighter can be worn over makeup or mixed into your moisturizer or foundation for a radiant, healthy glow. It’s suitable for use on your face and body and features plant-derived collagen to boost skin firmness and elasticity.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer

This liquid bronzer offers both lovely sun-kissed color and plenty of skincare benefits. The gel-cream texture blends well over foundation and other makeup and can be sheered out for contouring. It also contains hyaluronic acid to help plump and smooth the skin.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

For versatile makeup, you can’t beat this cream blush stick that can be used on your cheeks and lips. The formula is hydrating and blends easily into the skin with your fingers, a sponge or a brush. It comes in eight shades, so it’s simple to find a color that suits your skin tone.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush

With its weightless, buildable formula, this liquid blush allows you to achieve a flush that’s as natural or intense as you want. It dries to a powdery finish that stays in place all day but looks beautiful over other makeup. It also has hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular Milk Makeup eye products

Milk Makeup RISE Lifting + Lengthening Mascara

Get va-va-voom lashes with this vegan formula that lengthens, lifts and volumizes. It features four non-animal-derived waxes to coat each lash and provide definition and volume, as well as monoi oil and marigold extract to condition your lashes. The brush’s wavy bristles ensure every lash is coated and separated to prevent clumps.

Sold by Sephora

Milk Makeup KUSH Fiber Eyebrow Gel

This tinted brow gel can fill in, shape and define your brows, even if you’re not a makeup pro. It contains heart-shaped fibers that quickly add volume and fullness to your brows, while the hemp-derived cannabis seed oil conditions and sets them. It’s available in eight shades, making it easy to find a good match.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.